Afghans Guilty of Canadian Honor Killings

An Afghan immigrant family in Canada has been found guilty of killing four female members of the family in a crime that the judge called “cold-blooded, shameful murders.” Mohammad Shafia was sentenced Sunday to life in prison for killing his three teenage daughters—Zainab, 19, Sahar, 17, and Geeti, 13—and his first wife, Rona Amir, 52. A jury in Kingston, Ontario, also found his second wife, Tooba Yahya, 42, and their son Hamed, 21, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. They declared their innocence after the verdict was read, but the judge said the crime resulted from “a twisted concept of honor.” The victims’ bodies were found in 2009 in a car submerged in a canal in Kingston. Shafia was secretly taped saying his daughters were a “disgrace” for dating boys and wearing inappropriate clothes.
