Afrika Bambaataa Out Of Zulu Nation

Following a series of child molestation allegations, hip-hop veteran Afrika Bambaataa appears to have lost his leadership role with the Universal Zulu Nation, a hip-hop organization he founded and has led since the 1970s. In a press release, the group wrote that "ALL accused parties and those accused of covering up the current allegations of child molestation have been removed and have stepped down from their current positions." At least four men have accused Bambaataa of molesting them when they were children.