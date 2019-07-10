CHEAT SHEET
$$$
After Truck Spills $175K on Atlanta Highway, People Return Cash to Police
An armored truck spilled $175,000 worth of cash on the I-285 highway in Atlanta on Tuesday night, but miraculously, some of the drivers who scrambled to pick up the money have actually turned it in. At least half a dozen cars stopped to grab some money. Police are now asking drivers to return the money, saying they could be charged with theft of lost or mislaid property if they don't. Two people have already returned nearly $3,000 in cash, they said. “We’re all human beings, we all understand this is something that just doesn’t happen,” said Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons. “You’re driving down the interstate and money falls out of the sky.” Parsons told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “realistically we’re not going to recover all this money. Some of it was gone forever the minute it hit the pavement.”