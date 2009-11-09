Agassi's Egoism

CHEAT SHEET
Andre Agassi is primarily concerned with Andre Agassi, according to a New York Times review of his ghostwritten autobiography Open. Reviewer Janet Maslin writes that Agassi's interests do not extend far "beyond tennis, more tennis, the misery of tennis, the way sportswriters misunderstand tennis and the irritating celebrity that tennis stardom confers." Other admissions from the book: Agassi took crystal meth in 1997, the worst year of his career; he's lied about his love of tennis to interviewers over the years; and his frosted mullets may have included portions of toupee. Maslin calls the book "anticlimactic" but says it is saved by "somebody on the memoir team" with "great gifts for heart-tugging drama."