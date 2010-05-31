Agatha's Death Toll Rises

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Tropical Storm Agatha has claimed the lives of at least 142 people in Central America, with thousands more left homeless by the flooding and landslides. Guatemala bore the brunt of casualties, with 118 of its citizens killed and some 110,000 people evacuated. At least nine people died in El Salvador and 15 in Honduras. More than 112,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Guatemala due to the torrential downpours and subsequent flooding and mudslides, and the government is working to airlift food and supplies to areas cut off by the damage. Guatemala had already been contending with Mother Nature before the deluges, with the eruption of a volcano late last week.