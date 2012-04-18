Agent Scandal Erupted Over $50

CHEAT SHEET
Investigators have identified ground zero of the Secret Service scandal: a Colombian prostitute who got angry when two agents demanded she split her fee between the two of them. It amounted to a dispute over $40–$60, a government source tells NBC. All 11 men implicated in the scandal brought women back to their hotel rooms in Cartagena while on a trip with President Obama, and officials are still investigating whether there were other prostitutes involved. U.S. officials say the agents’ conduct could have resulted in a potential security breach. Sen. Joseph Lieberman said if found guilty, those involved in the Colombia scandal could be “severely punished.”