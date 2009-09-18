Ahmadinejad Denies Holocaust Yet Again

Days before a visit to New York to address the United Nations, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is doing his best to isolate his country even further. Using a speech on Quds day, an anti-Israel holiday, Ahmadinejad questioned the Holocaust and blamed Zionists for using it as a false pretext for founding Israel as well. "If the Holocaust you claim is correct, why do you reject any research about it?" he said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The Zionists are behind the ongoing wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Sudan." He might have more immediate problems on his hand than paranoid visions of Zionist conspiracies, however: thousands of protesters out for anti-Israel demonstrations instead used the state-sanctioned gathering to start a rare opposition rally with chants of "Oh, Hossein, Mir Hossein," in support of Mir Hossein Mousavi, who Ahmadinejad defeated in an election marred by fraud accusations. Many wore green wristbands, the symbol of the opposition movement.
