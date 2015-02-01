Ahmadinejad Launches a Website

CHEAT SHEET
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of Iran, has launched a website ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections. The website launch is seen as an attempt by him to begin a political comeback even in the face of a recent corruption scandal. The website, ahmadinejad.ir, opened on Sunday with a giant photo of the former leader featuring a giant grin, and the slogan, “We will come soon.” Ahmadinejad was known in the West for his hard-line stances and outlandish statements on destroying Israel and questioning the Holocaust.