Ahnold As A Nine-Year-Old African Boy

Don't miss this! He's back. With Arnold Schwarzenegger slated to return to the silver screen in 'Expendables 2,' we couldn't resist showing you the most adorable recap of 'Commando' ever seen. Nine-year-old Alex from Tanzania takes us through Arnold's classic action flick with brilliant total recall, as part of the Mama Hope 'Unlock Their Potential' campaign.