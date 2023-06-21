CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
AI-Generated Commentary Coming to Wimbledon in 2023
MATCH POINT
Read it at The Guardian
Not all the live commentary at Wimbledon this year will come from an actual human, now that the All England Club has enlisted computing giant IBM to create A.I.-generated commentary for some of its matches. According to The Guardian, the system will feed match data—including the movement of the ball and players—into IBM’s AI platform, which will then use a chatbot-like system to spit out commentary. Don’t expect to hear a robot narrating matches on TV, though. For now, the service will be limited to highlights videos on the Wimbledon app and website. IBM said the highlight captioning is a trial run for the end goal of expanding the service to cover entire matches.