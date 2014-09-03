Aid Groups Beg for Help with Ebola

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
The United Nations and the well-known medical-aid group Doctors Without Borders have issued urgent appeals to contain the expanding Ebola outbreak in West Africa. UN officials called for diplomats to ask their nations to send money, doctors, and protective gear, while the medical NGO urged that countries send civilian and military biohazard experts. A UN official termed the outbreak “a test to international solidarity.” More than 1,500 people have died so far in the more than 3,500 cases that have been reported. The hardest-hit countries are Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Cases also have been reported in Nigeria and Senegal.