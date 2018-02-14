Aide: Corker ‘Listening Closely’ as He’s Encouraged Not to Retire

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) is “listening closely” to people who are encouraging him to reconsider his decision to retire from the Senate, according to an aide. “In recent days, people across Tennessee have reached out to Senator Corker with concerns about the outcome of this election because they believe it could determine control of the Senate and the future of our agenda,” said the aide, Micah Johnson. “The senator has been encouraged to reconsider his decision and is listening closely.” Last year, as he was locked in a bitter feud with President Donald Trump, Corker announced that he would not seek re-election to his Senate seat later this year. A spokeswoman for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is running for Corker’s seat, said: “Anyone who thinks Marsha Blackburn can’t win a general election is just a plain sexist pig.” Corker is the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
