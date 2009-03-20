AIG Execs Fear for Safety

CHEAT SHEET
Has the AIG drama set off a good, old-fashioned witch hunt? The New York Times reports “[AIG’s] executives are toxic, and [their] communities are rattled and divided. Private security guards have been stationed outside their houses, and sometimes the local police drive by.” AIG employees were advised to remain inside their office building in Manhattan while a demonstration was held outside, and to not carry items with the company’s logo. One AIG executive reached for historical parallels: “It is as bad if not worse than McCarthyism,” he said. New York State Attorney General Andrew Cuomo received a list of the names of AIG bonus recipients yesterday, but said they would not be made public in order to protect employees’ safety.