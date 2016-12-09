Ailes-Kelly Sexual Harassment Film in Works

Annapurna Pictures has scooped up a pitch from Charles Randolph, one of the screenwriters of The Big Short, depicting the scandal involving former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and the sexual-harassment allegations from Megyn Kelly and other women at the network who took down his career. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The pitch began making the rounds this week, and it immediately became a hot commodity before Annapurna struck for the headline-generating material. But there were some buyers expressed concerns that there were no life rights attached to the project. Still, there's a wealth of information in the public domain about the case.” Margaret Riley will reportedly produce the untitled film project, alongside Annapurna founder Sarah Ellison.
