Air Force Moves to Oust Colorado Sergeant Linked to White Supremacist Group
The U.S. Air Force is moving to discharge a sergeant who was revealed as a local leader of a white nationalist group more than eight months ago, The Denver Post reports. Sergeant Cory Reeves, who is stationed at Colorado’s Schriever base, has already been demoted one rank from master sergeant to technical sergeant after his role in Identity Evropa was discovered earlier this year, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told the Post. “The Air Force is committed to maintaining a culture where all Airmen feel welcome and can thrive, will hold Airmen accountable when misconduct is alleged, and will ensure Airman alleged to have committed misconduct receive their due process rights afforded by law and regulations,” Stefanek said in an email to the newspaper. Identity Evropa members are known for frequent anti-Semitic acts, including harassment, threats, and vandalism. Its members have reportedly plastered the Nazi flag in public spaces in Colorado. Identity Evropa’s internal chat messages, leaked by the Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists nonprofit group, contained images of Reeves placing stickers and painting a mural of the group’s logo in Denver.