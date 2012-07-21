Air Force Teacher Convicted of Rape

CHEAT SHEET
What may be a growing military sexual assault scandal just claimed one of its first convictions. On Friday, Staff Sgt. Luis Walker was convicted of 28 charges, from rape to aggravated sexual contact. From October 2010 to January 2011, Walker assaulted or harassed at least 10 female recruits at Lackland Air Force Base, where 11 other instructors are currently being investigated. Walker will face a dishonorable discharge and a life sentence. According to prosecutors, Walker forced five female recruits into having sex with him by threatening their careers.