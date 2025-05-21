Air Traffic Controller Names the Airport She Won’t Fly Out of
A 39-year-old air traffic controller who was the sole operator on duty for the Newark Liberty International Airport during a 90-second blackout early this month penned an anonymous column warning travelers against flying out of her own airport. The air traffic controller said she was on deck around 4 a.m. on May 9 when all her frequencies cut out for 90 seconds, leaving her unable to speak with the four aircraft she was just communicating with. “Do I think it’s safe to fly from or to the airport?” she wrote in the British newspaper The Times. “Let me put it like this: I deliberately avoid my own airport when booking flights, even if the alternatives are more expensive and less convenient. If Newark’s air traffic control problems don’t get fixed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before we have a fatal crash between two planes.” She wrote that everyone on her team has experienced some form of communications failure since they were moved to Philadelphia from Long Island last summer. The FAA said in response that the move was due to “critical staffing shortfalls.” Citing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the FAA said “our system is outdated and showing its age. When equipment issues occur, the FAA will ensure safety by slowing down air traffic at an airport.”