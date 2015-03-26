Airlines Alter Cockpit Rules After Crash

Airlines around the world Thursday changed their rules mandating that a second crew member be present in the cockpit at all times, following revelations that a German co-pilot may have locked himself in and deliberately crashed a jetliner. Though the U.S. has required two crew members to be in the cabin at all times since the 9/11 attacks, many countries had not updated the rules. Norwegian Air Shuttle, easyJet, Air Canada and Air Berlin all announced the new requirement while Germanwings parent company Lufthansa was among the airlines that did not change policy. Just hours before, French prosecutors said flight voice recordings suggest 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz locked the captain out of the cabin in order to crash a Germanwings plane into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board.
