Airlines Ban Transport of Game Trophies

American Airlines joined Delta Air Lines on Monday in announcing a worldwide ban on th transport of “big game” trophies following the public outcry over the recent killing of a well-known lion in Zimbabwe by an American dentist. American announced its worldwide ban, following Delta’s earlier announcement, prohibiting the shipment of big game including lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, or rhino trophies. A spokesman for United said while the airline hasn’t made any big game shipments, it would also ban them. The announcements come as Zimbabwe wildlife officials said they are investigating an alleged illegal killing of a second lion earlier this year by a doctor from Pennsylvania.