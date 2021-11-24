PSA: Airpods Are up to $90 off on Amazon This Black Friday Weekend

With work-from-home orders still in place for many companies ( and for the foreseeable future), bedrooms and living rooms now double as office spaces, and if you’re living with loved ones, all this togetherness can feel a little too close for comfort. So, how can you score some privacy in a full house? By investing in a good pair of headphones, like Apple Airpods. And, now's the best time to invest in a pair thanks to the AirPods Black Friday sale on Amazon—and it's already live and shoppable.

According to a statistic released by GlobeNewsWire, wireless headphone sales skyrocketed amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s really no secret why. If you’re in the market for a new set of earbuds, desperate to drown out some of the noise around you, check out the Apple AirPods Black Friday Sale on Amazon. There are a variety of different generations of wireless Airpods to choose from that are steeply discounted right now, including the AirPods 2nd Generation (was $159 , now $109), the new Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (was $179 , now $169), and the new Apple Airpods Pro (was $249 , now $159).

The AirPods Pro is noise-canceling but does feature a Transparency Mode so you can opt to hear what’s going on around you. The Airpods 2nd and 3rd generation are not noise-canceling but hold longer charges (5 hours and 6 hours, respectively).

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation $50 OFF Buy at Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple AirPods Pro $90 Off Buy at Amazon $ 159 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation $10 Off Buy at Amazon $ 169 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While Amazon's AirPods sale seems to be the most impressive, because they're sold across numerous retailers, different stores are also offering Apple AirPods deals. Below, we’ve listed some of the other AirPods Black Friday deals you’ll find:

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.