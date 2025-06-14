Fake Cop Murders Dem Lawmaker and Shoots Second in Own Home

Two Democratic Party lawmakers were shot in separate incidents at their homes in suburban Minnesota by a gunman dressed like a cop early Saturday morning.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were shot at their home in Brooklyn Park, succumbed to their injuries, KSTP reported. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot at their home in Champlin, north of Minneapolis.

The gunman, who wore body armor, is now the subject of a massive police dragnet. He is on foot, police said in a press conference. ADVERTISEMENT

Officers “exchanged fire” with the suspect after he began shooting at police when they arrived on the scene at Hortman’s home.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described the shootings as “an act of targeted political violence” at the press conference, adding that “those responsible will be held accountable” and that he would be working with other officials to ensure “a tragedy like this never repeats itself.”

Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman is reported to have been shot at home, along with his spouse, by a man believed to be disguised as a police officer. Facebook/John Hoffman

The shootings come just hours before millions are expected to attend a spate of protests across more than 2,000 cities around the country, coinciding with a Washington, D.C., military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also happens to fall on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Minessota Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband are believed to have also been injured by the same assailant in a separate attack at their home. Facebook/Melissa Hortman

Walz posted earlier in the morning that he had been briefed on the incidents, again describing them as “targeted shootings.”

“The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene,” he wrote. “We will share more information soon.”

The shootings at the two Democrats' homes come just hours before a spate of planned protests in more than 2,000 cities across the country to mark the Army's 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In a subsequent update, he added that the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and that “local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.”

I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon,” he added.

While local authorities have not officially commented on the incident, the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the lead agency on the investigation, sent out a shelter-in-place alert earlier this morning covering a three-mile radius around the neighbourhood’s Edinburgh Golf Course.

I’ve activated the State Emergency Operations Center.



Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.



We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

The suspect, believed to have disguised himself as a law-enforcement official, is a white man with brown hair, wearing black body armor over a blue shirt. He has not been apprehended and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have instructed local residents not to answer the door for anyone saying they are police unless there are two officers present and to call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer if there is only one.

I'm just learning of the events that took place last night due to getting a safety alert for elected officials. I never thought we'd be here. My prayers are with the Hortman, and Hoffman families. I hope everyone comes out of this ok.



I cannot emphasize enough that this is not… — Mayor Zach Lindstrom (@MoundsViewMayor) June 14, 2025

“I never thought we’d be here,” local mayor Zach Lindstrom said in a statement on X. “My prayers are with the Hortman, and Hoffman families. I hope everyone comes out of this ok. I cannot emphasize enough that this is not ok.”

“Any type of violence against elected officials is not ok. Any type of violence against other people is not ok,” he went on. “My understanding is that its someone cos-playing as a officer [sic] and they haven’t been caught. For those going out to protest today please do it safely and if something looks off say something we do not need anyone else to get hurt.”