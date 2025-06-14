Assassin Dropped Target List of Top Dems Including Tim Walz

The man suspected of assassinating a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker left behind a “manifesto” and list of potential next targets that included Governor Tim Walz, according to ABC News.

The list, whose existence was confirmed by law enforcement earlier on Saturday, contained the names of many top Minnesota Democrats, including Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The items were recovered from the suspect's car after he fled a shootout with police, Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley said during a press conference Saturday.

Bruley said that the target list featured the names of “many lawmakers and other officials,” including the two who were shot, but did not go into further specifics.

The man, who is on the loose, killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, at their home in a Minneapolis suburb. He also shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, at their home, but the couple is still alive. Both lawmakers were Democrats.

Hortman and her husband were killed by the man, who left behind a list of other individuals to target. Facebook

The suspect was cornered by police at the Hortman home, which they checked after discovering that Hoffman was shot. He exchanged gunfire with police but was able to escape out the back of the house on foot.

The man—who was white with brown hair—appeared to be impersonating a police officer. He was wearing a vest, taser, and badge, Bruley said. “No question, if they were in this room, you would assume they were a police officer.”

The suspect’s car, which was in the Hortmans’ driveway, was also made to look “exactly like a SUV squad car,” including emergency lights, Bruley said.

Minnesota State Senator is reported to have been shot at home, along with his spouse, by a man believed to be disguised as a police officer. Facebook/John Hoffman

Local police are conducting a “large-scale” manhunt with the help of the FBI. Multiple people have already been questioned, although no one is in custody. Bruley said, though, that “persons of interest” have been identified.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who also spoke at the press conference, called the shootings “targeted political violence.”

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” he said. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Hortman, 55, was the top Democrat in Minnesota’s House and previously served as speaker. She was first elected in 2004. The wounded lawmaker, Hoffman, 60, has held his office since 2012.

The lawmakers who were shot lived in neighboring towns in Minnesota. The Daily Beast

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.