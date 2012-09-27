Akin: McCaskill Not ‘Ladylike’

CHEAT SHEET
Todd Akin continues to live up to his reputation as one of the classiest politicians running for Congress. Just two days after officially not dropping out of the race to take Claire McCaskill's seat in the U.S. Senate—despite having lost the support of most in his party after claiming that women are unable to get pregnant in cases of “legitimate rape”— Akin slammed his opponent's debate performance Thursday, likening her to a “wildcat.” “She had a confidence and was much more ladylike [in 2006],” Akin remarked. “In the debate on Friday she came out swinging, and I think that’s because she feels threatened.”