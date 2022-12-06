Al Franken Among ‘Daily Show’ Guest Hosts Post-Trevor Noah
NEXT CHAPTER
When The Daily Show returns on Jan. 17, 2023—following Trevor Noah’s departure as host at the end of this week—there will be a long list of prominent comedians ready to sit-in as guest hosts and potential replacements. Comedy Central announced on Tuesday that former U.S. Senator and longtime Saturday Night Live writer Al Franken, who left the Senate in 2017 amidst allegations of inappropriate behavior, is among those who will fill the seat on a temporary basis. Also in the mix are one-time late-night talk show hosts like Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes, former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj and ex-SNL cast member Leslie Jones. The rest of the list features D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans, along with current Daily Show correspondents that presumably include Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, and others. After Noah’s surprise announcement that he was stepping down after seven years earlier this fall, Wood told The Daily Beast that if asked, he would “have to consider” taking the gig, adding, “You can’t say no to an opportunity like that.”
