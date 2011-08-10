Al Gore For President in 2016

CHEAT SHEET
In an opinion piece for The Hill, columnist Brent Budowsky makes it clear that he would vote for Al Gore to be president in 2016, hailing him "the conscience of the Democratic party" and rallying other Democrats to get behind him and "elect true Democrats to the House and Senate in 2012." His achievements as Bill Clinton's influential vice president, a Nobel Prize winner for his environmental services, and a successful fundraiser for House Dems make Gore, Budowsky boldly states, "the most qualified candidate for the presidency in a century." Drawing comparisons between Gore and Kennedy, he points out that "many of our wealthiest citizens stand ready ... to ask what they too can do for our country, if only our leaders would ask them."