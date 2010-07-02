CHEAT SHEET
    Al Gore Investigation: Police Admit Mishandling

    Scandals

    AP Photo

    Some new light on why the charges against Al Gore were not investigated at the time: The Portland police department admitted on Friday to improperly handling a massage therapist's allegations of sexual assault by Gore in 2006. "We have determined there were procedural issues with the 2009 investigation that merit re-opening the case," said Portland police chief Mike Reese. "There should have been command level review at the time on the specifics of this case, and decisions on whether the investigation should go forward." When Molly Hagerty, the woman who claims Gore assaulted her, made a more detailed statement to police in 2009, three years after she alleges the incident occurred, the Portland police failed to contact the district attorney about moving forward.

