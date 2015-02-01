Al Jazeera Journalist Freed

Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist imprisoned in Egypt for 400 days on charges of aiding a terrorist group, was deported on Sunday. Greste landed safely in Cyprus and is on his way to native Australia, according to officials. The fate of his two colleagues, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, is still unknown. Greste, along with his colleagues, was represented by Amal Clooney, the new wife of actor George Clooney. At a press conference in Brisbane on Monday, Greste's brother Andrew Greste said that the journalist would not rest until his colleagues are also freed. "We want to acknowledge that Peter's two other colleagues are still there."

In response to Sunday's news, Al Jazeera released a statement calling for the release of the remaining imprisoned journalists, declaring, "The Egyptian authorities have it in their power to finish this properly today, and that is exactly what they must do."