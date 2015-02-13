Al Jazeera Journalist Released on Bail

Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy was released from an Egyptian prison Friday for the first time in 14 months, almost two weeks after his colleague Peter Greste was freed and deported, according to the network. An Egyptian court granted bail to Fahmy and his colleague Baher Mohamed on Thursday, pending a retrial on charges that they helped terrorists and spread false news. Fahmy, an Egyptian-Canadian citizen, posted bail of $33,000 while Mohamed, an Egyptian citizen, was not required to pay a fee. Fahmy, who recently renounced his Egyptian citizenship in hopes of being deported to Canada, is required to check in with police daily until his next court appearance. Mohamed is also barred from leaving the country before the retrial on Feb. 23.
