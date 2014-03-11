Al Jazeera Links Iran to Lockerbie

CHEAT SHEET
A new Al Jazeera documentary suggests that Iran, not Libya, was responsible for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988. The attack killed 270 people. Al Jazeera offers evidence from an Iranian intelligence official who defected to Germany and says that a Palestinian terrorist group attacked the plane at the bequest of Tehran, which wanted to avenge the death of 290 people on Iran Air Flight 655, which was shot down by mistake by the USS Vincennes in July 1988. Muammar Gaddafi admitted responsibility for the bombing in 2003 and agreed to pay £1.7 billion in compensation to the families of the dead.