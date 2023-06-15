CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby With 29-Year-Old Girlfriend

    DADDY AGAIN

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Al Pacino

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Al Pacino’s rep has confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor, 83, has welcomed a baby boy with his 29-year-old girlfriend. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” Stan Rosenfield reportedly told TMZ. Pacino is already a father to three adult children. He shares daughter Julie Marie, who was born in 1989, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also welcomed twins Anton and Olivia in 2001 with his ex Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

    Read it at TMZ