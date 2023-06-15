Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby With 29-Year-Old Girlfriend

Read it at TMZ
Al Pacino’s rep has confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor, 83, has welcomed a baby boy with his 29-year-old girlfriend. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” Stan Rosenfield reportedly told TMZ. Pacino is already a father to three adult children. He shares daughter Julie Marie, who was born in 1989, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also welcomed twins Anton and Olivia in 2001 with his ex Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.