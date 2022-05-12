Al Pacino Leads Tributes to Broadway and TV Star Bruce MacVittie
FINAL BOW
Bruce MacVittie, star of the New York stage and national screen, died in the hospital on May 7 of undetermined causes, his wife confirmed to The New York Times Thursday. He was 65. The prolific actor, known for playing “tough guys with tormented souls,” the Times wrote, made his Broadway debut in 1983 opposite Al Pacino before starring in various Off Broadway productions. He co-founded the Naked Angels Off Broadway company in the 1980s, but also acted in TV and film, appearing in episodes of The Sopranos, Law & Order, and Sex in the City. MacVittie grew up in a working-class family in Providence, Rhode Island, and began his acting career in high school. Pacino described him as “the embodiment of the struggling actor in New York City” who would be sorely missed.