Al Pacino Confirms He’s Single After His Ex Is Spotted With Bill Maher

Al Pacino is back on the market.

The 84-year-old Scarface actor clarified his relationship status to People magazine in a feature for the print magazine released this week. Pacino was previously linked to film producer Noor Alfallah, 3o, with whom he fathered a child, Roman Pacino, in June of 2023.

“No. I have friendship,” the Oscar winner told the magazine of his relationship status.

According to an Us Weekly relationship timeline, the two began hanging out in April 2022. It’s unclear exactly when they officially got together but news they were expecting broke in May 2023.

In a March 2024 interview with Vogue Arabia, the new mother spoke briefly about her relationship with Pacino that started as a friendship. “I guess, it just became something more,” she said.

Rumors swirled that their May-December romance might have ended when Alfallah was spotted with 68-year-old comedian Bill Maher last week, though sources tell People the two are “friends” who have gone out a few times.

In addition to touching on his love life, the octogenarian also spoke about fatherhood. Roman was the actor’s fourth child. He has two daughters and a son from previous relationships.

“It’s just so wonderful to have children. For me, I loved it,” Pacino told the magazine. “It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you’re throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there’s the love.”

Fatherhood in his 80s is no different than it was with his other three, he said. “Well, it’s always the same. It’s always the same. It’s a mini miracle. That’s all I can say,” the Oscar winner explained.