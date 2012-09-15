Al Qaeda: Benghazi Attack Revenge

CHEAT SHEET
The Libyan government has identified at least 50 people involved in Tuesday’s attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, though authorities say there very well could be more, while al Qaeda said the attack was motivated by revenge. The attack killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens. The government suspects several of the attackers have escaped on flights out of the country, but four suspects have been arrested and are being questioned about a move that al Qaeda claims was revenge for the killing of the organization’s second-in-command. Members of the crowd surrounding the embassy were also protesting Innocence of Muslims, a film they say insulted the Prophet Muhammed.