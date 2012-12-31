Al Qaeda: Bounty to Kill Ambassador

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is offering a bounty for anyone who kills the U.S. ambassador to Yemen or slays any American soldier in the country, according to an audio file they released Monday. Al Qaeda is allegedly offering three kilograms of gold to anyone who kills Gerald Feierstein, the U.S. ambassador in Sana. The group is also offering a separate bounty of $23,350 to anyone who kills an American soldier. Yemen, while a U.S. ally, has struggled with extremist groups—especially since the ouster of former leader Ali Abdullah Saleh earlier this year. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is the same branch of the terrorist group that ordered Muslims to step up protests and kill U.S. diplomats for the film Innocence of Muslims—which resulted in the killing of the U.S. ambassador in Libya and three other Americans.
