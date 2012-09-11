Al Qaeda Leader’s Brother Wants Peace

CHEAT SHEET
The brother of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has proposed mediating a peace plan between radical Islamists and the West. In an interview with CNN, Mohamed al-Zawahiri said he has written a six-page proposal for a 10-year truce if certain conditions are met on both sides. Among the demands, the U.S. must stop intervening in Muslim lands and release all Islamist prisoners, while Islamists must stop attacks on Western interests and protect legitimate Western interests in Muslim countries. He says: “I don’t represent a certain group. My role is mediator between the West and them.” He adds that his relationship with his brother puts him in a unique position, but admits they have not spoken in more than a decade.