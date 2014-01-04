Al Qaeda-Linked Commander Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Majid bin Muhammad al-Majid, a Saudi citizen and the leader of the al Qaeda-affiliated Abdullah Azzam Brigades, died in jail in Lebanon on Saturday, according to Iran’s state-run Fars news agency. Al-Majid’s group had claimed responsibility for the Nov. 19 suicide bombing of the Iranian embassy in Beirut, which killed 22 people and injured 140. He was wanted by both Iran, who wanted revenge, and his native Saudi Arabia, which wanted to protect him. Al-Majid’s arrest in December is said to have escalated tensions between the rival nations.