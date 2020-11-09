Philly Vote-Counters Getting Death Threats Because of Trump’s ‘Deranged’ Theories: Republican Commissioner

Read it at CBS News
The team working around the clock to count votes in Philadelphia is allegedly receiving death threats because of the baseless election conspiracy theories being pushed by the sitting president. Al Schmidt, one of three commissioners who run elections in Philadelphia and the only Republican, told CBS News: “From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged... At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters.” The commissioner alleged that the office is receiving threatening calls, with people telling them: “This is what the Second Amendment is for, people like us.” CBS News reported that Schmidt’s team will be counting provisional ballots for at least another week, though Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes were called for Biden on Saturday.