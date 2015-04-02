Al Shabaab Kills 147 at University

At least 147 people are dead and dozens more hospitalized after armed gunmen attacked a Kenyan university early Thursday. Included in the death toll are four of the gunmen. According to Kenya’s interior minister, the attackers were from the militant al Shabaab group in neighboring Somalia and held non-Muslim students hostage, clashing with Kenyan forces throughout the day. The terrorist group had announced earlier in the day that it had separated the non-Muslim students from the Muslim ones, as part of an “operation against the infidels.” According to the AP, the attack took place at 5:30 a.m.—when many of the university’s Muslim students were praying at the mosque, which the militants did not touch. Al Shabaab was behind the 2013 attack on a Nairobi shopping mall that left 67 people dead. A bounty has been placed by the Kenyan government for information leading to the capture of Mohammed Mohamud, who it calls “most wanted” in connection with the university attack.
