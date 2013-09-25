Al-Shabab: 137 Hostages Killed

CHEAT SHEET
Militants from the al Qaeda-linked network al-Shabab said Wednesday that 137 hostages had been killed in the terror attack at a Kenyan mall, although that number could not be verified. President Uhuru Kenyatta said 67 people died, including six security personnel. The siege killed five militants and another 11 suspects have been arrested, including a British national. It’s still unclear if Samantha Lewthwaite, the so-called “white widow” of a London 7/7 bomber, is among those militants killed. Kenya has begun three days of national mourning, and the BBC reported that the shopping center remained largely silent overnight, although light smoke was still seen coming from the building.