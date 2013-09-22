Al-Shabab: American Gunmen in Kenya Mall

CHEAT SHEET
Al-Shabab, the Somali al Qaeda affiliate, has claimed that there are three American gunmen involved in the standoff at the Westgate mall in Kenya. The group tweeted the names of the men, who were listed as Ahmed Mohamed Isse of St. Paul, Minnesota, Abdifatah Osman Keenadiid of Minneapolis, and Gen Mustafe Noorudiin of Kansas City. Twitter has repeatedly suspended the group from its service, but Al-Shabab just keeps creating new accounts. Others from Finland, Canada, the U.K., Somalia, and Kenya were also identified as shooters. Authorities believe that 10 to 15 gunman are still in the mall holding about 30 hostages. So far, 68 have died in the attack while 175 have been wounded.