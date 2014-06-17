Al-Shabab Kills 15 More in Kenya

CHEAT SHEET
With Kenya still reeling from Al-Shabab’s Sunday night attack on the coastal town of Mpeketoni that left 48 dead, the Islamic militant group led a second night of violence. Fifteen Kenyans were killed after gunmen raided two villages in the Poromoko district, which is near Mpeketoni. Al-Shabab spokesman Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab confirmed to Reuters, “We raided villages around Mpeketoni again last night.” Police say Al-Shabab jammed a telecommunications system to prevent alarms from being activated and alerting villagers. Most of the victims were reportedly police officers and wildlife wardens. Al-Shabab claims the attacks are revenge for Kenya’s decision to send troops to Somalia in 2011 to help the UN-backed government.