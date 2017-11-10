AL State Rep: ‘Someone Should Prosecute’ Roy Moore’s Accusers

Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry said that “someone should prosecute and go after” the people accusing senate candidate Roy Moore of having inappropriate relationships with minors. Henry suggested that the five women accusing Moore of making sexual advancements towards them when they were teenagers only told The Washington Post because they wanted to disrupt his campaign close to the Dec. 12 special election. “You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s (Moore) run (for office) and been in the news,” Henry said. “...If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”
