Alabama Approves Chemical Castration For Child Sex Offenders

Child sex offenders in Alabama will have to undergo chemical castration as a condition of their parole after state Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Monday night which approved the new measure. Under the law, offenders convicted of sex crimes with children younger than 13 will have to be chemically castrated before their release. The treatment must begin at least a month before the release dates and continue until a judge decides that it's no longer necessary. The bill was introduced by Rep. Steve Hurst, a Republican, who said: “If they're going to mark these children for life, they need to be marked for life ... My preference would be if someone does a small infant child like that, they need to die.” The move has been strongly opposed by human rights groups. “They really misunderstand what sexual assault is about,” said Randall Marshall, executive director of the Alabama American Civil Liberties Union chapter. “Sexual assault isn't about sexual gratification. It's about power. It's about control.”