Alabama Cop Who Seemingly Recovered From COVID-19 Dies a Month Later

A police officer in Alabama died of COVID-19 after spending 59 days in an intensive care unit, appearing to recover, being discharged, and then being admitted a month later. University of Birmingham police sergeant Parnell Guyton was hospitalized March 31 and sent home in a wheelchair June 30 after spending much of his time in the hospital on a ventilator. He was readmitted this month. His wife Fekisha wrote Thursday, “Please pray for him. He needs all of your thoughts and prayers right away as he is in dire straits. God has the final say.”