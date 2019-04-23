Alabama Deputy Suspended for Anti-LGBT Comment After Gay Teen’s Suicide

An Alabama sheriff’s deputy has been placed on leave after making anti-LGBTQ comments on a Facebook post about a gay 15-year-old who died by suicide, AL.com reports. The story of Nigel Shelby—a Huntsville teen who killed himself last week after he was reportedly bullied over his sexuality—was shared on Facebook by local news station WZDX. On the post, Madison County Deputy Jeff Graves reportedly wrote that the LGBTQ community was a “fake movement” and that he was “offended” by it.

“Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ. That’s my kind of LGBTQ movement,” Graves wrote on the now-deleted comment. “I’m seriously offended there is such a thing such as the movement. Society cannot and should not accept this behavior.” Graves also wrote that those within the LGBTQ community have “an altered ego” and a “fake agenda.” Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told the website it would take “appropriate action” against Graves following a “complete audit” of his behavior. “The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the audit,” the spokesman said.