Educator Made Child Porn—and Blamed It on His 9-Year-Old Son

A former assistant principal admitted Thursday that he secretly filmed his daughter’s friend in the bathroom at his Alabama home—and then blamed it on his 9-year-old son when the videos were found on his school laptop. “It takes a real piece of crap to blame their own child for committing such vile acts knowing that they had actually done it,” Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said of Tim Clevenger, 54, according to AL.com. Clevenger was sentenced to 18 years to be served concurrently with his sentence from 2018 for filming a second girl as she got undressed to take a shower while visiting his daughter.