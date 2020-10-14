CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19
DOWN, SET, VIRUS
Read it at AL.com
University of Alabama’s Nick Saban announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. In a statement, the legendary football coach, 68, said, “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken a PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.” The team’s offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, will take over in Saban’s absence. The college has become a hotbed of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive the same day as Saban.