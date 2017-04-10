Alabama Governor Robert Bentley Mugshot

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley was booked into Montgomery County Jail on two misdemeanor charges Monday evening, just hours before resigning from his post. He is facing two "failure to disclose" misdemeanors, for which he faces a $600 bond. Bentley has been the center of growing scrutiny for 13 months, after a former staffer accused Bentley of having an affair with an aide. Bentley, 74, denies that he had a "physical affair" with the aide, despite damning evidence and testimony from former staffers. Bentley was believed to have faced felony charges, but agreed to a plea deal that reduced his charges. The deal stipulates that Bentley must resign his office, plead guilty to two campaign violations, repay the campaign money he spent on his former aide, forfeit his campaign funds, serve two years of probation, and perform 100 hours of community service, AL.com reports.
