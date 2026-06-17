MAGA Senator Blames Biden for Alleged White House UFC Terror Plot

Republican Senator Katie Britt bizarrely pinned an alleged White House terror plot on former President Joe Biden with zero evidence.

Appearing on Newsmax on Tuesday, the Alabama senator baselessly accused the 46th president’s administration of bearing responsibility for an alleged terror plot that was planned to disrupt Trump’s 80th birthday UFC fight night at the White House on Sunday.

“When you’re looking at what’s happening right now, do not let the Biden administration off the hook,” Britt, 44, told The Big Take host Ed Henry. “Joe Biden was reckless as president, allowing our borders to be open, open, allowing people to flood in.”

“We know how many people that were known terrorists that they allowed in our, um—into our country,“ she told the former Fox News correspondent. ”We know the capabilities of those individuals. It was absolutely a dereliction of duty.“

Britt attended the White House bout with her former NFL lineman husband, Wesley. Katie Britt/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to Biden’s office and Britt’s office for comment.

Not much is known about the alleged attack plot that FBI Director Kash Patel prematurely announced on Tuesday morning. Patel posted on X that “multiple individuals” had been apprehended in connection to a plot targeting the president’s birthday event with explosive-drones, patting himself on the back in the process.

According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, 19-year-old Ohio resident Tycen Proper admitted to planning the “coordinated attack” with others online via TikTok before switching to the encrypted messaging app, Signal.

Tycen Proper, 19. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

It’s unclear whether the other suspects in the plot were “known terrorists,” as claimed by Britt. Biden, 83, departed the office of the presidency last January.

“Now, we’re dealing with cleaning that up, and then, adding to that, we are dealing with what Democrats are doing with their rhetoric,” Britt went on. “The way that they are talking, you know, uh—calling, calling for war, saying that we would be better without these individuals, leaning into what divides us instead of the things that we can be brought together.“

Britt also snapped a selfie with MAGA Rep. Jim Jordan at the UFC Freedom 250 card. Katie Britt/X

“Their Trump derangement syndrome has gotten the best of them,” she added.

Trump, 80, was seemingly unaware of the plot when asked about it at the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday.

“I haven’t heard about it, no,” he said when asked if he was briefed on the incident. “The attack I watched were the fighters.”

Trump was apparently unaware of the plot to target his own birthday event at the White House. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Patel, 46, noted that the FBI became aware of the threat on June 10 before launching a “multi-state operation” to arrest multiple individuals before the event happened.

U.S. Secret Service agents were reportedly upset with Patel for “jumping the gun” in his announcement of the investigation, according to reporting from MS NOW. Sources told the outlet that the case was still sealed in court and around 10 suspects still hadn’t been arrested at the time Patel shared his post Tuesday morning.