Alabama Man Charged in Capitol Riot Said He Was Following Instructions From Alex Jones: Affidavit
LUCY IN THE SKY
An Alabama man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol told an FBI informant that he was following instructions from InfoWars host Alex Jones, according to an unsealed affidavit. William Watson, 23, violated a six-figure bond to travel to Washington, the affidavit read, as he had been arrested the month before on charges of trafficking LSD and marijuana. According to the documents, Watson told FBI agent Matthew Minshew that he was armed with mace and a pocket knife on Jan. 6, but did not intend to participate in any violence. Watson also told Minshew he “had been following the schedule Alex Jones had promoted,” which included protesting outside the Capitol at 1 p.m, per the affidavit. Jones, a longtime conspiracy theorist, was pictured outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, later claiming he helped pay for the rally that preceded the riot.
You can read the affidavit here.